Fun things to do for NASCAR Cup Series USA TODAY 301 fans in and around Loudon NH

LOUDON, N.H. — On the weekend of June 21-23 the eyes of the NASCAR racing world turn to Loudon.

Fans of the sport start to filter into New Hampshire throughout the week. For those fans, whether they are camping at the track, visiting friends, or setting up in a local hotel, the days preceding the NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301 offer plenty of opportunities for fun and adventures at and around the track.

Whether fans are seeking outdoor adventures, or indoor activities, the list of options for racegoers in the lead up to race weekend is endless. Fans who attend the race annually have different traditions they hold to when in the Loudon area.

“I think people that go up for more than just race day all kind of have their things they like to do in the area,” said Rob Ellis, of Bennington, Vermont. “You might try a different restaurant or maybe try something different once in a while, but traditions are traditions. I think a lot of people who travel, like we do, go to the places they know they enjoy every year.”

Fans of all ages can try out a racing simulator at the New England Racing Museum.

Hiking, golf, and other outdoor attractions draw fans

New Hampshire is well known for its natural spaces, and within a short drive of New Hampshire Motor Speedway is the Bachelder Town Forest Trails, where Ellis visits every year on NASCAR race weekend.

“My wife and I take our kids for a walk on those trails every year if the weather cooperates,” Ellis said. “We usually get to the track on Thursday morning, and spend the weekend there. If it’s not rainy, or not too hot, we go on Friday morning and walk the Bachelder trails.”

Andy Carpenter, of Keene, N.H., prefers a little competition with his walks, and he scratches that itch at Loudon Country Club every year, where he gathers with friends on race weekend to play a quick 18 holes.

“Me and a group of friends go play a round every year,” Carpenter said. “It's just as much a part of race weekend as the actual races at this point."

Within 45 minutes of New Hampshire Motor Speedway there are several state parks, such as Ahern State Park in Laconia, Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, Clough State Park in Weare and Ellacoya State Park in Gilford.

New England Racing Museum brings racing history to life

One of the current show pieces at the New England Racing Museum is the 1956 Mercury which was raced by Russ Truelove at Daytona Beach.

Sunday’s USA Today 301 will give the current generation of NASCAR Cup Series drivers a chance to make history. The history of racing across New England has a rich heritage that is on full display at the New England Racing Museum, which is located right next to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Route 106 in Loudon.

For a $15 entry fee (kids 12 and under are free) race fans can immerse themselves in the heroes and stories of the past from across the region. Tom Netishen, executive director of the museum, said NASCAR week is its busiest of the year. Last year, when weather wasn’t conducive to on-track action, nearly 500 people a day passed through the museum.

“Our mission is to discover, preserve and educate the public on the history of racing in New England,” Netishen said. “Everything we do is tied to educational purposes.”

One of the current showpieces at the museum is the 1956 Mercury, which was raced by Russ Truelove at the Daytona Beach road races, which ran through 1959 before the current Daytona International Speedway was built.

Truelove raced in Bridgeport, Connecticut, prior to competing in Daytona, and his car is the only race car with New England ties that raced on the beat at Daytona that is known to still exist, according to Netishen.

“It is a really cool piece of New England racing history,” Netishen said. “And people can come in and check it out along with all of our other displays.”

The museum has some interactive displays, such as an iRacing simulator, a digital track map with interactive displays of a wide variety of tracks, and a research library with more than 5,000 photos. It also boasts displays of Joey Logano’s 2018 Martinsville winning race car, and the 1981 “old blue” modified piloted by Ron Bouchard, among many more.

“We have 25 race cars and 12 motorcycles,” Netishen said. “We try to change over close to half of the cars over each year. That way there is always something new for people to see when they come for race weekend.”

The museum also hosts driver appearances during the week. NASCAR Xfinity driver Parker Kligerman is scheduled for an appearance on Friday June 21 at 2 p.m., while former NASCAR crew chief Steve Letarte and drivers Jesse Love and Kaz Grala will be visiting at times to be determined. Fans can check the museum’s Facebook page or web site for updates.

On race week the museum will be open from 10-4 Wednesday and Thursday, from 9-5 Friday and Saturday, and from 8-2 on Sunday.

A list of other driver appearances can be found at nhms.com/events/nascar-cup-series/appearances.

Check out Funspot arcade, Tanger Outlets and more

For fans who arrive in Loudon early, there are plenty of entertainment options nearby.. The track is only about a half hour from Funspot in Laconia, and there is plenty of shopping at pop-up shops along Route 106 or the short drive to the Tanger Outlets in Tilton.

Fans can also make the quick trip to Concord, the state capital, to visit stores and restaurants there. That is where Erika Dean and her sister Jessika Melendy find themselves on the Friday of race weekend every year.

“We like to try a different restaurant every year,” said Dean, who will be attending her fifth race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the past seven years. “We usually try a new restaurant in Concord or near Concord. Then we go out on Friday night.”

This year the sisters will forgo the Concord night life to attend the Dirt Duels at the Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after dinner on Friday night, but Dean said there is just as much fun to be found among the campers and on the midway at the track as there is in a night on the town.

“It is just a fun weekend,” Dean said. “There are a lot of places you can go and do things, but honestly, the most fun we have is being at the track and being around other fans, going to the parties in the camping lots, and seeing the bands that play at the track at night. You can have just as much fun without having to worry about driving around at night.”

