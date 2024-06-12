Fun At The Ol' Ballpark: Games, theme nights return as Pit Spitters become summer destination in northern Michigan

Jun. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — Turtle Creek Stadium will feature a lot more than baseball during the Traverse City Pit Spitters' 2024 season.

"We had a lot of ambitious plans, which I'm excited to say we were able to fully execute and now bring into this new season in 2024," Pit Spitters General Manager Jacqueline Holm said.

Holm said they have created and continue to create new fan experiences, including a destination point in centerfield with some new bounce houses for children to play in before and during the games.

"We also focused in the offseason on bringing some new events to the facility and some returning events," Holm said. "We've got the firework championship coming back, and we're also introducing the Taco & Tequila Festival in July. We're focusing on some new partnerships to work to expand our offerings not only when it comes to baseball but also special events."

The 2024 season also welcomes back favorites like Firework Fridays, Polish Heritage Night and Alternate Identity Night with the Up North Cork Dorks along with new specialty nights such as 231 Thursdays, A Celebration of Taylor and Margaritaville Night.

"We look forward to unveiling our promotional schedule every year because we're inviting fans to embark on a baseball journey with us," Holm said. "From theme nights that ignite nostalgia to giveaways that spark joy, we want to celebrate this community and create lasting memories for our fans."

Fans can also expect to see a return of a few familiar nightly promotions. Sunday Family Days allow the first 250 kids age 12 and younger to eat free, and fans will be able to play catch on the field and get team autographs pregame with kids running the bases postgame.

Mondays are back as Industry Nights. Proof of a hospitality job will get attendees a ticket and beverage discounts on Monday nights all season long. Every Tuesday will be Barks and Brews nights that allow fans to bring their dogs to the game and craft beers are half-price.

Wednesday nights return as Salute to Service Nights as half-price box seat tickets are available for all veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers and snowplow drivers. Thursdays are now 231 Thursdays for a local spin on a familiar favorite as the Pit Spitters welcome back $2 Pepsi products and hot dogs, with $3 20-ounce beers and $1 Great Lakes Chips.

Fridays will be Firework Fridays, and every Saturday will be a Spit-tacular Saturday as fans can expect great theme nights and giveaways throughout the season. Plus, on Saturdays, all fans age 50 or older can get half-priced tickets at the box office as part of the Silver Sluggers promotion.

The Pit Spitters are welcoming back familiar theme nights like the Up North Cork Dorks rebrand on June 21 and Star Wars Night July 26. The Pit Spitters are also introducing two community nights supporting nonprofit organizations in conjunction with local partners.

Spit on Cancer will return June 22 in partnership with Munson Healthcare and the Cowell Family Cancer Center to raise awareness and celebrate survivors. The Pit Spitters also plan to tie in a season-long alternate jersey promotion with a jersey auction to benefit the Wings of Mercy program on Aug. 6.

After Pride Night (June 6), Ag Night (June 7), Bluey Night (June 8), Corgis and Wieners Night (June 11) and a Celebration of Taylor Swift Night (June 12), June also features Princess & Pirate Night (June 23), Irish Heritage Night (June 24), First Responders Night (June 25) and Margaritaville Night with a Hawaiian shirt giveaway (June 29).

The Pit Spitters will also celebrate the birthday of their mascot, Monty, on June 30.

July includes Blue Collar Night (July 1), an Independence Day celebration (July 2), Dinos in the Dugout (July 9), a doubleheader featuring Business & Baseball and Halloween Night (July 10), '90s Night (July 11), Wands and Wizards Night (July 14), Hunting & Fishing Night (July 15), Mental Health Night (July 16), Salute to Women in Sports Night (July 17), Christmas in July (July 25), Star Wars Night (July 26), Health and Fitness Night (July 27) and Carnival at the Creek (July 28).

August's promotions feature Yooper Night (Aug. 1), Polish Heritage Night (Aug. 2), Back To School Night (Aug. 5) and Fan Appreciation Night (Aug. 6).

A full version of the 2024 Pit Spitters Promotional Schedule is available at PitSpitters.com.