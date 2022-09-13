Fun mic’d-up video shows Chiefs safety Justin Reid get the news he’d be kicking Sunday

Safety Justin Reid took a seat on the Chiefs bench Sunday after he and his teammates had stopped the Arizona Cardinals on their first drive.

That’s when Reid learned he might be needed again ... as a kicker.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had suffered an ankle injury while kicking off a little earlier in the game, and Reid had missed that moment.

A mic’d-up video from the game showed Reid learning of Butker’s ankle and then seeking out special-teams coordinator Dave Toub to see if he’d be needed.

Reid had kicked an extra point during a preseason game against the Bears, and he was a soccer player as a kid, so this wouldn’t be a stretch. And Reid showed what he could do by making an extra point against the Cardinals and sending a kickoff through the end zone.

One thing we learned in the video: Reid and punter/holder Tommy Townsend worked on a special handshake to celebrate the extra point.

This is a fun video.