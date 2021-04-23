'Fun-loving' Hornets historic in region championship season

Apr. 23—The excitement was undeniable back at the start of March when the Aiken High girls' soccer team netted their first win over South Aiken in 11 years.

Head coach Victor Tice said his program had been building in the right direction for years, and they enjoyed a well-earned — and rare — win over their rival.

Turns out they were just getting started.

The Hornets completed the season sweep just three nights later and never looked back, running through Region 5-AAAA with a perfect 8-0 record and winning their first 13 matches overall.

Thursday, they wrapped up their regular season with a 3-1 win over Wade Hampton to pick up some momentum heading into the playoffs following Monday's loss at Lexington.

That loss may be the only blemish on Aiken's 14-1 record, but it doesn't diminish any of the Hornets' accomplishments this season. It doesn't take away the No. 1 seed the Hornets have earned for the playoffs, nor does it change their first region championship since 2001 — possibly their very first undefeated league title, as neither Tice nor former coach Ron Johnson could remember it happening previously.

In fact, Tice said it was actually a good litmus test heading into the playoffs as a match against Lexington, a Class AAAAA power, could show his team where they needed to get better.

"Working off the ball a little bit more up top, combining in the final third, that we just kind of lacked a little bit," he said, and that was a focal point in practice this week. "I saw some decision making that was better tonight from that. Some definite positive things we've taken from Monday night, for sure."

Thursday was about working on those things and building positive momentum for the playoffs, and Aiken was firmly in control against Wade Hampton.

Juniors Lindsey Malyszek and Mallory Rich each scored their ninth goal of the season and senior Ashley Wheeler, who spends most of her time in net and has a goals allowed average of 0.145, added a goal during the victory.

Story continues

Freshman Kaylee McElwain has a team-high 15 goals and sophomore Carolina Pettigrew has nine, while Malyszek has 11 assists and Rich seven to go along with those nine goals.

That's part of the offensive balance that Tice said has made his team so good this season.

"More than anything else, we're not one dimensional in the attack," he said. "We've got a lot of speed on the outside. When they start taking that away, then we can start going to the middle. I think that's our biggest strength. Our midfield, just midfield in general, we've got a very, very strong midfield. In my opinion, it's the best in the region overall."

The Hornets have outscored their opponents 52-17 this season, including 29-7 over region opponents.

There was momentum heading into region play for last year's team, but that was all wiped out when the coronavirus pandemic ended the season. That disappointment has been part of the team's motivation for this season, but there's also been other factors in their success.

"A lot of it is just youth and just not knowing any better," Tice joked.

Up next for the Hornets will be a home playoff match May 3 against the runner-up from Region 7-AAAA, which Tice expects will be Hilton Head Island.

Until then, they'll keep working with that same excitement and fun attitude they've had all season long — and, of course, it's always more fun when you're winning.

"It's a fun-loving group, that's for sure," Tice said. "Part of that, I think, has to do with their youth, and part of it is just their personality and their nature. It's been good to see that side of them come out as the season's gone on. It definitely helps with stress relief and things like that."