Fun, and a few wishes as 'STEP UP to the Pack' holds final day

Aug. 6—WILKES-BARRE — Brie Fisher and Nia Harris gushed as they showed of the details of their "Getsporty cafe" model: A garbage can with Play Doh bananas, a baby riding a skateboard, a ladder leading to an upstairs bathroom. Nia giggled like, well, a third grader sharing a secret.

"We even have something in the toilet!"

Still beaming, she extracted the fixture from the diorama and showed the little round surprises inside, assuring that they asked the teacher before adding them. "She laughed," Nia said.

The elaborate Getsporty Cafe model — Brie voiced her pride in the work several times — was one of numerous projects on display at Kistler Elementary School during "community day," the finale to Wilkes-Barre Area School District's four-week "Step-up to the Pack" summer program.

Along with the restaurant models (and hand made chef toques sported by the designers), the displays included tie-dyed shirts, paintings of fish made from hand prints (an interesting variation on the iconic hand-shaped turkey drawing), and much more. Youngsters clambered around the playground equipment while adults grilled up some eats or strolled to admire the projects the students had made.

Brie eagerly posed with grandparents Mary Lou and Jim Serafini. Nathan Torna grinned when his mom Shirley arrived and gave him a hug.

"He talked about this every day," she said with a smile when asked how much Nathan had enjoyed the experience of summer learning disguised as play. Nathan had also designed a "Volcano" restaurant, with the offerings inside resembling a Salvador Dali painting, the faux foods apparently melting on the plates and merging together.

Asked what he liked most about the activities during the four week program, he cited several but focused on one: "We flipped water bottles around," he said with a short pause before clarifying "with the tops off." Another pause and the addition of an important detail: "And there was water in them."

Story continues

Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello dropped by and decided to chat with the Mayor, though it wasn't Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown. Sam Kouevi wore a sign that prompted "Ask me about being a Mayor." He was standing next to his law enforcement counterpart, Eli Hammon sporting an "Ask me about being a police officer" sign.

Officer Eli said he wants to be a real policeman when he grows up. "Helping people feels kind of nice." But Mayor Sam had something he wanted taken care of now. Asked what he would change about the school grounds, he didn't hesitate, pointing out that the playground equipment was designed for younger children in kindergarten and first grade.

"I'd like to expand it, so more people could use it."

Well, he was talking to the right guy.

Asked what he liked about the summer enrichment program, Mayor Sam got a bit introspective. "It takes my mind off being home so much. And I get to see my favorite teachers."