Fun on the Felt: Local Billiard Champions earn team title in Las Vegas

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Local Billiard phenoms Landon Memberg, Keaton Lewton and Dakota Burns won the 2024 BCA 9-ball gold-division championship in Las Vegas, NV this spring.

The trio represented their local pool hall, Teachers Billiards, out of Lake St. Louis, Mo.

Though teammates, each players introductions to the game were a bit different.

For Memberg, his family purchased a pool table, taking a liking to the game almost instantly. For Burns, his grandfather taugth him the nuanses of billiards. For Lewton, his introduction came at a young age before dropping the sport all together, only to return to the felt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the trio competes both as a team and individually, traveling across the country to compete against the best. Memberg says he is grateful to find success in a game he loves.

“I’ve been to about 20 different states [for pool], “Memberg said. “It’s all just about table time, how much work you put in, the people you play against, the people you play around and the people you are around. It all goes into it like any other sport.”

Like any other sport, the trio hopes to transition into a pro career, a goal Teachers Billiards’ owner Derek Sexton believes they are on their way to achieving.

“They are already at the top of the game in their age level,” Sexton said. “It’s only up from here… I forsee them becoming pros for sure.”

