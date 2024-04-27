What fun can be expected this Saturday at the Rutgers football spring game?

The much anticipated Rutgers football spring game is this Saturday, with the Scarlet Knights looking to build on what was a very solid 2023 season.

For Rutgers football fans eager for the 2024 season to start, this game marks that football season is getting closer. But it is also an important developmental moment for many of the younger players on the roster.

While the on-field action starts at 3 p.m there will be plenty of pre-game festivities. Starting a hour before the game fans will have the opportunity to enjoy free games and rides, including the Ferris wheel at SHI Stadium. The Marching Scarlet Knights and Rutgers Spirit Team will also be in attendance.

However, the fun doesn’t stop there. Halftime is set to feature the annual team spring awards and a punt-catching contest with Rutgers celebrities. Between the third and fourth quarters, Rutgers Hall of Famer Eric LeGrand will make a big announcement.

As Rutgers prepares for the 2024 campaign, it will be looking to build on its success. Rutgers ended last season with a 31-24 victory over Miami to capture the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl championship. It also recorded the program’s first winning season since 2014.

With a roster full of familiar faces, repeating last season’s success is possible. The Scarlet Knights will start that journey on Saturday.

