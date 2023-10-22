'Fun day,' Nick Saban says after Alabama football beats Vols. That's one way to put it | Toppmeyer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Nick Saban is blessed with a sarcastic funny bone, so I couldn’t tell whether his closing remark Saturday was laced with a dose of dry wit.

“Fun day,” Alabama’s coach said in summation of the No. 8 Crimson Tide’s 34-20 victory over No. 15 Tennessee.

One man’s fun is another’s torture. This iteration of Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) knows how to provide pulse-quickening drama.

Throughout the first half Saturday, Alabama gave every indication that its College Football Playoff chances would be snuffed out by Halloween.

How bad did it get? Quarterback Jalen Milroe kept play-faking to ghost men, while his opposing counterpart completed nine consecutive passes.

Mindful that it was facing the SEC’s top-ranked rushing offense, Alabama geared its defense to stop the run. All that did was allow quarterback Joe Milton to get comfortable.

After one quarter, Tennessee (5-2, 2-2) had 10 first downs to Alabama’s one. The halftime stat sheet suggested Alabama was fortunate to trail by only two scores.

Saban told his team at halftime to dig in and fight. They did. No surprise. We’d seen this movie in College Station, Texas. The reviews were good enough that Alabama opted for a sequel.

Imagine what Alabama could be if it ever put everything together for four quarters – not that I expect that. Rather, I think this yo-yo act will remain the identity of this team, while the defense tries to shoulder the load for an offense blessed with big-play capability but lacking the consistency to consistently punish opponents.

How appropriate that Alabama altered the direction of the game with a two-play drive that covered 75 yards. That’s what this offense does – it slips into a coma before awakening with gusto.

“We just let go of that rope. Got comfortable,” Vols linebacker Elijah Herring said. “Felt like we won the game already.”

That’s when Alabama gets you. There’s no relaxing against this team, imperfect though it may be.

Alabama remains intent on inflicting pain upon itself before digging out the wound.

Texas kept the accelerator down and sped out of Bryant-Denny Stadium triumphant. Like the Aggies before them, the Vols let their advantage slip away.

“This is what we do. We’re built for situations like this,” Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore said. “If we want to be a good team, we’re going to have to fight through adversity. That’s what we did.”

How long can Alabama walk the high wire? All the way to Atlanta, perhaps, although I'm skeptical of this bumping ride steadying enough for a CFP berth.

The Crimson Tide’s season boils down to a Nov. 4 home game against LSU that will pit strength vs. strength: LSU’s high-flying offense against an Alabama defense that is responsible for the team’s three best victories, against Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

If Saban is frustrated, he’s hiding it well. Rather, he seems to enjoy the challenge of this group.

“I can’t tell you how pleased and proud I am of everybody in the organization,” Saban said.

How pleasing it must have been to smell the cigar smoke, too, even though Saban doesn’t smoke himself.

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell said this victory “was personal” after the Vols shattered their 15-year losing streak against the Tide last year.

A banged-up Moore said nothing was keeping him from playing in this game.

And after an Alabama team determined to score some revenge fell behind by two touchdowns? No reason to panic. Alabama’s best work occurs when all hope seems nearly lost.

That’s some kind of fun.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or access exclusive columns via the SEC Unfiltered newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 'Fun day,' Nick Saban says after Alabama football beats Vols. Some kind of fun