How a fun college football Week 4 shook up my AP Top 25, including Florida State at No. 1

From the thrill of an early overtime battle between Florida State and Clemson to a late-night fight between Southern Cal and Arizona State, college football delivered on a hyped up Week 4 slate.

As a result, my AP Top 25 ballot changed plenty. It starts with a new team at the top: Florida State.

I’ve had Georgia in the slot since the preseason poll, and moving the Bulldogs down isn’t an easy task. Coming off back-to-back national titles with a loaded roster makes coach Kirby Smart’s team a juggernaut.

However, the Seminoles have done plenty to make the leap. FSU used a dominant second half to take down LSU in Week 1 and rallied, despite a banged up Jordan Travis under center, for a win in one of college football’s most hostile environments this week.

While Florida State has stacked its resume, Georgia has enjoyed beating up on the likes of UT Martin, Ball State and UAB.

Colorado drops from my poll

Coach Deion Sanders and Colorado are the best story in the sport. In some ways, the 3-0 start to the year transcended football. However, everyone knew there were holes waiting to be exposed once the schedule ramped up.

That’s why Colorado was a heavy underdog going into a ranked matchup at Oregon. Those who doubted the Buffaloes against an elite foe were proven right, with the Ducks cruising to a 42-6 thumping.

It was enough for me top drop Colorado from No. 18 to unraked on my ballot.

Plenty of opportunities to reenter the poll await Colorado, starting with its upcoming matchup against USC. However, with a Pac-12 schedule featuring UCLA, Oregon State, Washington and Utah, the focus for Sanders’ squad will likely switch to fighting for a bowl instead of the poll.

Ohio State, Penn State are Big Ten’s best teams today

Like Georgia, Michigan may be falling victim to a poor schedule while others are picking up impressive wins. However, there’s a fair argument to be had about the Wolverines no longer being the Big Ten’s top team – at least that’s what my ballot would suggest.

I have Ohio State at No. 4, a jump from No. 8 last week. OSU’s win at Notre Dame may challenge Texas’ win at Alabama as the most impressive victory this season. While the nation watched that primetime battle, Michigan was beating up on Rutgers.

Two spots below the Buckeyes, I have Penn State. I wasn’t as high on the Nittany Lions as some entering the season. While they were No. 7 in the preseason, I had them at No. 12. I was wrong. Penn State may be better than advertised, and its 31-0 win against Iowa was impressive.

The debate in the Big Ten will reach its conclusion eventually. Penn State plays at Ohio State on Oct. 21. Michigan travels to Penn State on Nov. 11 and hosts Ohio State two weeks after.

For now, though, the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions have done enough to earn their praise.

Stefan Krajisnik’s AP Top 25 after Week 4

No. 1 Florida State

No. 2 Georgia

No. 3 Texas

No. 4 Ohio State

No. 5 Washington

No. 6 Penn State

No. 7 Michigan

No. 8 Oregon

No. 9 USC

No. 10 Alabama

No. 11 LSU

No. 12 Notre Dame

No. 13 North Carolina

No. 14 Utah

No. 15 Duke

No. 16 Washington State

No. 17 Oklahoma

No. 18 Miami

No. 19 Ole Miss

No. 20 Oregon State

No. 21 Florida

No. 22 Tennessee

No. 23 Missouri

No. 24 Kansas

No. 25 Kansas State

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: My AP Top 25: Florida State to No. 1, Deion Sanders' Colorado falls