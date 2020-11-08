Fumble-drill fiasco in Washington neatly sums up wretched NFC East

The NFC East is not good.

This is an understatement. One would be hard-pressed to make an argument that the division isn’t the worst in the history of the NFL.

The 1-7 New York Giants and 2-5 Washington Football Team pretty much summed up the divisions’s struggles in one play on Sunday.

On Washington’s first snap of the game, quarterback Kyle Allen found rookie running back Antonio Gibson on a crossing route for what looked like a big gain. Gibson ran down the left sideline past the first-down marker into the Giants secondary.

Then this happened.

The ball is loose... WHO WANTS IT?!



📺: #NYGvsWAS on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/MXkgo0fhcN pic.twitter.com/IdtsaSAdo8 — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020

Cue the Yakety Sax.

At least five players had a shot at recovering the ball and instead let it squirt from their hands before Giants safety Jabril Peppers finally came up with it.

New York immediately made Washington pay. Kind of.

On the very next play, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hit receiver Austin Mack for a 50-yard gain to Washington’s 19-yard line. New York managed to run six plays that included a fumble out of bounds after the big gain to total a one-yard loss.

They managed a 38-yard yard field goal Graham Gano to put the first points on the board.

This is the NFC East.

More from Yahoo Sports: