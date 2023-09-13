Fumble? Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi disagrees, but the senior tailback has moved on.

MADISON – Chez Mellusi followed his blockers and broke into Washington State territory.

Knowing time and score and anticipating contact, Mellusi wrapped both arms around the football.

Don’t fumble, he thought.

Then Washington State defensive back Jackson Lataimua drilled Mellusi from the left. Strong safety Jaden Hicks came in from Mellusi’s right and pawed at the ball.

Hicks eventually pried the ball loose; Lataimua gained control; and the officials, who didn't appear to see the play unfold, ruled Mellusi had fumbled.

“I thought the ground caused the fumble,” Mellusi said. “I watched it.”

Chez Mellusi and his teammates were certain UW would retain the football

While Mellusi and his teammates waited for the review by the replay official, they watched replays on the stadium video board. UW trailed, 24-22, with 9 minutes 19 seconds left in the game.

“To be honest,” Mellusi said, “we were getting ready to go back on offense. I didn’t even have a thought.

“The referee was right in front of me. I thought it was pretty clear. But like I said, I can’t leave it up to the referees.”

The replay official ruled the call on the field stood.

Washington State took over at its 43 and all Mellusi could do was hope his teammates on defense could get the ball back.

They could not.

Washington State drove 57 yards in 10 plays for the clinching touchdown in the Cougars’ 31-22 victory.

Mellusi was devastated.

“It was tough,” he said. “I pride myself on being a guy who takes care of the football.”

Luke Fickell addressed fumble when he noticed Mellusi down during practice on Sunday

UW went through a light workout Sunday and head coach Luke Fickell thought Mellusi appeared to be clinging onto the play too tightly, just as he did to the football on his final carry of the game.

“That’s something you can’t do,” Fickell said. “You’ve got to move on, put it past you.

“I fully expect him to not bat an eye over it.”

Mellusi acknowledged he needed the reminder.

“I’m a leader on this team so I can’t really show my frustration,” he said.

Mellusi was limited to 49 yards on 12 carries, an average of 4.1 yards per carry, in the loss. However, he was UW’s leading rusher and is averaging 8.2 yards per carry and 103.0 yards per game as UW (1-1) prepares to host Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai talked to Mellusi the night of the game and shared a forceful but supportive message.

“That’s not on Chez whatsoever,” Mordecai said. “That’s what I told him. I told him 100 times. I know how much this means to Chez and how competitive he is. A competitor likes to put stuff on himself.

“The call is the call. But he knows he is one of the best running backs in college football. We’ve got two of them here.

“The game’s not on Chez.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Chez Mellusi doesn't believe he fumbled late at Washington State