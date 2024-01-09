Fultz feels confident after return for Magic, who guarantee Isaac’s contract

For the first time in more than two months, Magic point guard Markelle Fultz did not appear on Orlando‘s injury report for Tuesday’s home contest (Bally Sports Florida, 7) against the Timberwolves.

It’s a positive sign after Fultz, who missed 27 games straight due to left knee tendinitis, made his return to the court Sunday when the Magic outlasted the Hawks in overtime to capture a 7-point victory.

Fultz had said in mid-December that when he would be returning for the Magic that it would be for the long run and not just a couple of games. He reaffirmed that goal after recording 4 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes of limited action off the bench against Atlanta.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked he can be back for the long term. “Obviously with our training staff and Coach Mose (Jamahl Mosley), we’re playing it cautiously. I’m on [a] minutes restriction right now and again, worry about the long haul here. Especially for myself and with the organization.”

Although Fultz isn’t listed on the team’s injury report for Tuesday’s game, Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain), Wendell Carter Jr. (right knee tendinitis), Gary Harris (right calf strain), Joe Ingles (left ankle sprain) and Jonathan Isaac (right hamstring strain) have all been ruled out.

Wagner, Carter and Harris will miss their third game in a row while Isaac is out for a ninth straight.

Ingles, who expressed optimism to the Sentinel before Sunday’s game about a potential return in the near future, won’t be available for his 13th consecutive contest.

Beede’s Breakdown: How Magic overcame Hawks at home with guard Markelle Fultz back

Reserves such as Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke and two-way guard Trevelin Queen will continue to see extended minutes in their absences.

As for Fultz, it’s unclear how his return will impact the minutes of rookie Anthony Black. The No. 6 overall pick made 28 starts in place of Fultz.

Black has proven to be reliable for the Magic despite his rookie status in large part due to his high quality of defense. He’s recorded at least one steal 13 times and two-or-more steals four times.

Mosley was pleased with what he saw from Fultz, even it was in a limited manner.

“He played himself to exhaustion in his minutes and that’s why being able to be on a minutes restriction in that moment is good because he can get a rhythm for being back on the floor with the guys,” Mosley said. “That’s going to take some time but that’s what this team is about — by committee.

“When guys are asked to step in, they’ll continue to do it.”

Jonathan Isaac’s contract becomes fully guaranteed

Issac had been playing on a partially guaranteed deal ($7.6 million) before this week’s NBA contract guarantee deadline.

Although the league lists the deadline as Jan. 10, which is Wednesday, Isaac’s contract has already become fully guaranteed for $17.4 million this season.

Per league rules, players have to be waived by Jan. 7 to clear waivers by Jan. 10 or their contracts becomes fully guaranteed. The Magic did not waive anyone on Sunday, meaning Isaac’s contract is fully guaranteed.

Had Orlando waived Isaac, it would have opened a standard contract spot.

Isaac, who hasn’t played since Dec. 23 at Indiana due to a right hamstring strain, has missed 13 games total this season due to various leg injuries.

He sat out for rest early on during the second night of the team’s first back-to-back on Oct. 31. Next, he did not play Nov. 6 at home due to a sore left hamstring, missed two games (Nov. 26-29) due to a sore right ankle, didn’t play again on the second night of a back-to-back on Dec. 2 by coach’s decision, and sat out two more (Dec. 6-8) with a sprained right ankle.

When he’s been available in his 21 games played this season, however, the versatile big man has served as one of Orlando’s top defenders.

Isaac has recorded at least one blocked shot 15 times and two-or-more blocks eight times as well as at least one steal 14 times and two-or-more steals four times.

