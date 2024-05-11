Fulton hosts NUIC Boys Conference Track & Field Championships

May 10—FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Steamers hosted the NUIC Conference Track and Field Championships on Thursday evening, fighting off the rain while placing eighth with 25 team points.

Lena-Winslow took first with 145 points, followed by Galena with 137.5 and Forreston in third with 90 points.

Lucas Hartman started the day with a personal best in the long jump, jumping 5.56 meters for fifth place. Brody Glazier also ran well, taking fifth as well but in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.68 seconds.

Finally, the Steamers Jesse Nelson took sixth place in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.56 seconds.

Fulton will compete out at Erie High School next Thursday for the Class 1A Sectionals to earn a shot at state.