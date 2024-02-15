Fulton County hearing live updates: 'You're confused,' Fani Willis lashes out during hearing with Trump case on the line

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case is set to hear arguments over motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, primarily over accusations from Trump co-defendant Michael Roman that she benefited financially from a "personal, romantic relationship" with prosecutor Nathan Wade, who she hired for the case.

Willis and Wade, in a court filing, admitted to the relationship but said it "does not amount to a disqualifying conflict of interest" and that the relationship "has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis."





Feb 15, 4:14 PM

Judge urges decorum after heated moment

Following a brief recess, the hearing resumed with Judge Scott McAfee urging decorum following the shouting match.



"I advise everyone -- this being a room mostly full of lawyers -- I urge everyone to keep those principals in line and not talk over each other," the judge told the court.



But as Willis' heated testimony continued, the judge threatened to strike Willis's testimony.



"I'm going to have to caution you -- you have to listen to the questions asked, and if this happens again and again, I'm going to have no choice but to strike your testimony,” the judge told the DA.





Feb 15, 4:24 PM

'You lied," Willis tells defense attorney who filed allegations



DA Fani Willis heatedly told defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant "You lied" just before a shouting match broke out.

"You're confused. You think I'm on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I'm not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial," Willis said forcefully from the stand.

Speaking earlier about prosecutor Nathan Wade, Willis said she and Wade had a "tough conversation" in August after their relationship ended, but that her respect for him has grown "over the seven weeks of these attacks."

That prompted an objection from Trump attorney Steve Sadow.

Willis than answered by saying "You lied" to Merchant, and a shouting match ensued between Sadow, Merchant, Willis and the judge.

The court then went into a brief recess.





Feb 15, 3:52 PM

Willis testifies that she paid for trips in cash

DA Fani Willis pointedly testified that she paid prosecutor Nathan Wade for the cruise they took and Aruba trip they went on -- in cash -- before they even went.



"Did you pay him back? For the cruise and for Aruba?“ asked defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant.



“Yeah, I gave him his money before we ever went on that trip," Willis replied.



"And so when you got cash to pay him back on these trips, did you go to the ATM?" asked Merchant.



"No," said Willis.



"So the cash that you would pay him, you wouldn't get it out of the bank?" Merchant asked.



"I have money in my house," Willis replied. “For many, many years I have kept money in my house."



"I just have cash in my house," Willis continued. "I don't have as much today as I would normally have, but I'm building back up now."



Willis testified that her father says, "As a woman you should always ... you should have at least six months in cash at your house at all time."



"I don't know why this old black man feels like that. But he does," she said.





Feb 15, 3:44 PM

Willis says she and witness haven't had 'consistent friendship'



DA Fani Willis, in heated testimony, said that Robin Yeartie, who testified earlier, betrayed her friendship and that both of them have not retained a "consistent friendship."

"There's a saying, 'No good deed goes unpunished,'" Willis said. "And I think that she betrayed our friendship."

"I ran into her about 10 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia," Willis said of Yeartie. "So we didn't talk throughout that time period. I didn't see her. I didn't even know where she was."

"And so yes, I have known her probably since 1990, 1991, but we have not maintained a consistent relationship that whole time," Willis added.

Earlier, Yeartie testified that Willis told her about the romantic relationship with Wade.

Yeartie said she saw them "hugging, kissing, just affection."

Willis said at one point said she took over Yeartie's lease and would pay her rent in cash or by Cash App.





Feb 15, 3:52 PM

Willis testifies she and Wade began dating in 2022

DA Fani Willis, on the stand, testified that she and prosecutor Nathan Wade began dating in 2022 -- rebutting an earlier witness who testified the relationship began before Wade was hired.



Speaking about a trip that she and Wade took in April 2022, Willis testified they began dating "right around then."



"When did you start dating?" defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked.



"It was right 'round then," Willis responded.



"April 2022?" Merchant asked.



"Around then," Willis said.





Feb 15, 3:41 PM

Willis, on the stand, fights back against allegations as 'lies'



DA Fani Willis began her testimony by slamming the allegations against her, as well as co-defendant Mike Roman's attorney, and the news media for its coverage.

"I've been very anxious to have this conversation with you today," Willis said almost immediately. She also said, "I've been in the office pacing."

Willis plainly accused Roman's attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, of lying, and assailed the media.

"It seems today, a lawyer writes a lie and then it's printed to all the world to see," Willis said.

Willis' remarks drew objection from Trump's attorney Steve Sadow.

"I object to the speech making," Sadow said, but Willis kept going.

"It's highly offensive when someone lies on you," Willis said.





Feb 15, 3:14 PM

Willis walks in unannounced, then takes stand



As attorneys were arguing over DA Fani Willis' testimony, Willis surprised the court by walking into the courtroom unannounced, and prosecutors withdrew their motion to quash the subpoena for her testimony.

The DA then took the stand.





Feb 15, 2:55 PM

Wade testified his income decreased with case

Under questioning from an attorney with the DA's office, prosecutor Nathan Wade testified that his income decreased after signing on to work with Fulton County, and that he had to work "so many hours" that he couldn't get paid for.



"In 2022, your estimated monthly income at that time was $14,000 a month?" special prosecutor Anna Cross asked.



"Yes," Wade replied.



"In 2023, what did that number come to?" asked Cross.



"$9,500," Wade said.



When asked about the hours Wade worked that he didn't get paid for due to a cap, because of a cap, Wade said there were "so many hours" that he worked that he couldn't get paid for.



"This invoice makes me cry," Wade said. "There's so many hours here that I worked that I couldn't I couldn't get paid for."



"This is not the type of job that you can walk away from just because you're not getting paid for it," Wade said.





Feb 15, 2:47 PM

Wade asked about visiting Willis' condo

Trump's attorney Steve Sadow asked Wade about visiting Willis' Atlanta-area condo before November 2021, which would have been prior to his getting a contract with the DA office.



"Did you and Ms. Willis go to the Hapeville condo prior to Nov. 1, 2021?" Sadow asked.



"Yes," said Wade, who said he "maybe went to talk about a document that I received."



Sadow then asked Wade if phone records showed Wade made calls from Willis' condo prior to November 2021 ,would they be wrong.



"Yes sir," Wade replied.



Asked what other reasons phone records would show him making calls from that area if they were not made from Willis' apartment, Wade pointed to the airport near Hapeville.





Feb 15, 2:19 PM

Wade testifies divorce timing was a coincidence



Donald Trump's attorney Steve Sadow asked Nathan Wade why he filed his divorce after being hired by Fulton County.

"Can you answer the question why you waited until Nov. 2, the day after you were hired by Miss Willis. to file for divorce?" asked Sadow.

"I can't," Wade replied.

Wade explained that because his ex-wife had relocated to Texas, he was only able to serve her the divorce papers when she returned to Georgia.

"It was purely by coincidence that I filed the day after the contract with the DA's office," Wade said.

