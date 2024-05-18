- Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QBTom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the timeline for starting Drake Maye and new OC Alex Van Pelt's importance in developing the rookie quarterback.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nfl/new-england-patriots/patriots-videos/curran-patriots-should-be-in-no-rush-to-start-drake-maye-at-qb/612937/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QB</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:00Now PlayingPaused
- Phillies unable to take four straight wins over Mets after falling short in extrasAfter being down 2-0 for most of the game, the Phillies came back to take 3-2 lead late, just to have the game go to extras tied at four. In the 11th, the Mets took a 6-4 lead and held on to avoid losing four straight to the Phillies.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/mlb/philadelphia-phillies/phillies-unable-to-take-four-straight-wins-over-mets-after-falling-short-in-extras/585297/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Phillies unable to take four straight wins over Mets after falling short in extras</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>3:42Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 PGA Championship second round recapDesc: The second round of the 2024 PGA Championship has come to an end. Here is a quick recap.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/2024-pga-championship-second-round-recap/614119/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 PGA Championship second round recap</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
Fulmineo surges to win James W. Murphy Stakes
Fulmineo shows off impressive speed and uses a late rally to earn a victory in the James W. Murphy Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.