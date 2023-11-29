A fully healthy Boston Celtics roster is unstoppable

The Boston Celtics currently lead the NBA with a 13-4 record. They have looked like serious contenders throughout the first month of the new season and will be a serious force moving forward. However, recently, we’ve begun to see some cracks start to form. A significant part of those cracks is due to injury-forced absences, which has begun to shine a light on Boston’s lack of depth.

However, according to Jeff Goodman and Bob Ryan, who were speaking on a recent episode of their podcast for CLNS Media, a health Celtics team will be hard to slow down. Primarily due to their high-level top-6 rotation, and the improvements we’ve seen from Sam Hauser.

Of course, the back end of Boston’s rotation isn’t awful either. It’s just there’s a legitimate talent drop-off from 9-to-15. That’s to be expected when you have six players who could make an argument for being an All-Star selection in most seasons, though.

You can watch the full episode from Goodman and Ryan by clicking on the embedded clip above.

Listen to the “Green With Envy” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3DoLhYK

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Oj4dhD

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3K8MbvY

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire