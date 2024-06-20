“When he’s fully fit he’s a problem for teams” – Madueke names Blues player to watch next season

Noni Madueke can’t wait for Carney Chukwuemeka to be back in action next season, and described the midfielder as a “problem for teams” when he’s fully fit.

Chukwuemeka joined the Blues from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £20m back in the summer of 2022, but has seen his time at Stamford Bridge plagued by injuries.

The 20-year-old was limited to just 12 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist, and will hope to put his injury issues behind him heading into the new campaign.

Chukwuemeka can be a problem for teams

Last season felt like it could have been positive for Chukwuemeka who impressed in pre-season and then scored his first goal for the club away at West Ham before picking up an injury which ruled him out for the majority of the season.

When fit the midfielder has shown what he’s capable of and the quality that he possesses, but Chelsea fans just haven’t seen enough of him on the pitch, and they will be hoping that changes next season.

Madueke can’t wait to see Chukwuemeka in action next season.

Chukwuemeka will hope his injury issues are behind him, and he will have an opportunity to impress new boss Enzo Maresca at the end of July on the pre-season tour of America, and show that he should be part of the Italian’s plans.

Madueke is excited to see the former Villa man back in action next season and believes when fully he can be a problem for teams.

“Carney is the player I spend most time with, easily, I knew him through the England set-up,” he told Chelsea’s website.

More Stories / Latest News

“When he’s fully fit he’s a problem for teams” – Madueke names Blues player to watch next season

20th Jun 2024, 09:56am

Former World Cup winner believes new Chelsea signing is best Brazilian born player since Neymar

20th Jun 2024, 09:26am

Ex-England boss shares what role Chelsea ace should play at Euro 2024

20th Jun 2024, 08:56am

“We are just very similar, we get on really well. We like the same things and have the same type of personality, so it just clicks.

“When he’s fully fit, he’s a problem for teams. So I can’t wait until next season for him to be fit from the start of the season and just show everyone what he can do.”