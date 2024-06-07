‘Fully deserves his place’ – Rice hails Manchester United starlet ahead of Euro 2024

Declan Rice believes the “future is looking bright” for England in terms of competition for places in the centre of midfield. The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo this season means that fans of the Three Lions have a lot to look forward to in the future.

Arsenal’s Rice has been named in England’s 26-man squad for the European Championships, along with Mainoo and Crystal Palace’s 20-year-old midfielder Adam Wharton.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the former West Ham midfielder waxed lyrical about Mainoo and Wharton.

Rice said (via BBC Sport): “I think we have seen in the last camp, against Belgium and Brazil, what Kobbie could do. Obviously in the last six months – and all season really – what he has done at Manchester United, he fully deserves his place in the squad.

“Adam played his first half of the season in the Championship, but he has come from Crystal Palace now. He has been outstanding and I think in training he has impressed a lot of the players.

“He is so composed and calm on the ball. He has got a beautiful left foot, crisp passing, and is all-round just a really down-to-earth boy who wants to learn. He is still only 20 but to be on the plane to go to his first European Championships, what a moment for him and his family.

“I know he is one who won’t take it for granted. He will be ready when called upon. I think you could see the other night how composed he is and he is ready for the big stage.

“They are two great additions. The future is looking bright for England’s midfield.”

It remains to be seen how much football Mainoo will get in Germany this summer, but Wayne Rooney has tipped him to start ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

‘Fully deserves his place’ – Rice hails Manchester United starlet ahead of Euro 2024

Jun 7 2024, 17:02

Manchester United post-season review reaches final stages

Jun 7 2024, 16:24

Erik ten Hag deserves clarity as Manchester United drag their heels – opinion

Jun 7 2024, 15:53