I Can Go In Fully – Arne Slot Talks Up Head Coach Role

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes that there is not much difference between the designations of manager and head coach and his new position will allow him to spend more time with the team.

Slot is set to replace Jurgen Klopp at the helm of the Merseyside team this season but will not occupy the same role the German did.

Instead he will take up the role of head coach and will answer to new sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football Michael Edwards.

Slot has no problem with the new set-up he has been thrust into, insisting that he is used to it from coaching in the Netherlands.

He has further preference towards the head coach’s role as he feels that it will allow him to spend more time with his family.

“For me, it is normal because this is the way it is in Europe and in Holland”, Slot told Liverpool’s official website.

“I don’t think there is much of a change between a head coach and a manager, it’s just that by being a head coach I can go in fully to the things I would like to do.

“So, work with the team, prepare the team in the best possible way, and me and Richard are going to work together when it comes to transfers but not only the two of us – there is a big backroom staff included in this as well.

“I think for me it is the way I have worked always and it for me is the ideal way of working because I can use the most of my time by working with the team and the time that is left will probably be a bit for the family and a bit to talk with Richard about how we can strengthen the team.

“But we already have a really strong team.”

Slot’s first competitive game in charge of his new team will be against Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town on 17th August.