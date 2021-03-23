Wide receiver Will Fuller didn’t land a multi-year deal in free agency, but he said Tuesday that he’s fine with how things played out.

Fuller signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins after four years in Houston that featured 209 catches, 24 receiving touchdowns, and several injuries that cost Fuller time. He also missed the final five games of last season due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension and said at a Tuesday press conference that he welcomes the chance to show he’s worth a longer contract next time.

“I’m super excited to be here in Miami,” Fuller said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I want to take one year to prove to the NFL, to the Dolphins, they would love to have longterm.”

Fuller still has to serve the final game of that suspension, so his chance to prove his worth won’t fully get underway until the second week of the regular season.

Will Fuller welcomes chance to prove himself on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk