Will Fuller has scored twice, giving Texans 13-10 lead

All Will Fuller does is score touchdowns.

The Texans receiver already has the fourth two-touchdown game of his career. He has never had a three-touchdown game but has plenty of time to do it today with nearly three full quarters to go.

His last two-touchdown game came Oct. 29, 2017, against Seattle.

Fuller’s scores against Atlanta covered 6 and 33 yards. He has five catches for 54 yards.

Fuller now has 126 career catches and 15 touchdowns.

The Texans, though, could begin a search for a new kicker next week after Ka'imi Fairbairn, who has struggled this season, missed his second extra point of the year. The Texans lead the Falcons 13-10.