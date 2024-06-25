Fuller representing Creston in Shrine Bowl

Jun. 25—Each year, 92 of the best high school football players in Iowa are selected to play in the Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Classic. The players are selected for their talent and character, regardless of school size.

Creston's 6-4 offensive lineman Quinten Fuller will be representing the Panthers and Southwest Iowa in the 2024 Shrine Bowl on July 20. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

"With Quinten, he's the ultimate teammate as far as what he does on and off the field," Creston head football coach Brian Morrison said. "He's a great student, does a lot for the community. He's very involved. He represents what that game represents."

Fuller was named first team all-district and first team all-state for his performance last season. The Panthers' offensive line was integral to its dynamic offense that averaged 38.75 points per game.

"He is a great player," Morrison said. "He was kind of the cornerstone of our offensive line last year, he made it happen."

In addition to his prowess on the field, Fuller has earned accolades for his work in the classroom and the community. He earned the Hawkeye 10 Character Award. Each conference school selects their recipient by nominations from the faculty and then determining the award winner by local decision.

The Hawkeye 10 Board of Control created the award in an effort to recognize area students who have exemplified outstanding character. Election of this award was based on the "Six Pillars of Character" as defined by "The Institute of Character Development." The "Six Pillars of Character" are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

In the community, Fuller was named the 2023 Creston Chamber of Commerce Youth of the Year. A leadership position in FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) and an Eagle Scout, he has been very involved in giving back.

Fuller used his FBLA Community Service Director position to raise money for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local charity that ensures no kids sleep on the floor in Union County. His Eagle Scout project created a bocce ball court in McKinley Park.

"It's really just been how I was raised to always help others who need help," Fuller said of his Youth of the Year award. "I've done mission trips through our church, going places, seeing things. It shows the little things in our community help a lot."

Fuller is no stranger to the Shrine Bowl, his brother Avery being selected to play in the 2022 game. Avery and Quinten are the sons of Margo and Paul Fuller.

Quinten is playing as a member of the South Team, coached by Chad Edeker of WACO. Assistant coaches are Brock Hinkel of Madrid, Tim TeBrink of North Polk, Adam Hadenfeldt of Grinnell, Ryan Steinkamp of Kuemper Catholic, Michael Nordeen of Red Oak and Kevin Smith of HLV.

Funds raised during the Iowa Shrine Bowl are distributed to the Shriners' Children orthopedic hospitals and burn centers in the Midwest and to each Shrine Center's Transportation fund to transport patients to and from hospitals and clinics.

During camp week, the players and cheer leaders prepare for the game, build lasting friendships and have opportunities to learn about the impact they can have on less fortunate children. "The highlight of Shrine Bowl week is the Shriners' Children Mini-Camp," the website states. "Hospital patients from across the Midwest join the players on the UNI Dome field and interact, play games and share stories. On the eve of the Shrine Bowl game, we celebrate all of the game participants and their families at an honors banquet."

The Shriners have 18 orthopedic hospitals nationwide and serve children from birth to 18.

History:

Creston head coach Dick Bergstrom (1977-2009) was an assistant coach for the South squad in 1986 and head coach in 1993.

In the 50 year history of the Shrine Bowl, 23 Creston (as well as Creston/O-M) Panthers have played in the Shrine Bowl, starting with Rod Sears in 1974. Fuller marks three consecutive years of Creston representation.

All-time list:

Rod Sears, 1974; Kevin Downey, 1977; Doug Lang, 1978; Kean Richard, 1979; Todd Baralou, 1981; Craig Allard, 1986; Scott Driskell, 1990; B.J. Hellyer, 1993; Matt Chapman, 1994; Ethan Owens, 1995; Ken Fogelsong, 1996; Kyle McCann, 1997; Michael Buck, 2004; Dane Wardenburg, 2006; Nick Neitzel, 2010; Collin Bevins, 2012; Luke Neitzel, 2013; Trevor Frain, 2014; Alex Nielsen, 2015; Chase Shiltz, 2017; Avery Fuller, 2022; Gavin Greenwalt 2023; Quinten Fuller 2024.