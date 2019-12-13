Will Fuller questionable but trending toward return

Texans receiver Will Fuller earned a questionable designation because of the hamstring that kept him out last week. But he has made progress toward a return with limited practices all week.

“I’m feeling good,” Fuller said Thursday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Yep, I needed a week, I think. It’s going good.”

In nine games, Fuller has caught 42 passes for 598 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (Achilles/shoulder) also are questionable.

Offensive tackle Chris Clark (hip), cornerback Gareon Conley (hip) and defensive end Carlos Watkins (hamstring) were limited in practice Friday but have no designation.