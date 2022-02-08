Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller missed the final 13 games of the season this year with a finger injury that kept him from being able to return to action.

On Monday, Fuller posted to his verified instagram account a photo of him with a massive bandage around his entire left hand and an apparent splint on his left middle finger.

“Dang finger man,” Fuller wrote alongside an angry faced emoji as a caption for the photo, via David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel.

The photo appears to show Fuller in a hospital bed after a presumptive surgery to address the injury to his hand. Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network said that he had been told Fuller’s finger had been “shattered.”

Brian Flores said in December that Fuller had suffered a setback in his recovery and wouldn’t be able to return during the season. That setback has now led to more significant actions to attempt to repair the damaged digit.

Will Fuller posts instagram photo of bandaged finger originally appeared on Pro Football Talk