Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on Wednesday that it was good having wide receiver Will Fuller back on the field after he served the final game of a six-game suspension in Week One, but Fuller’s may not actually be back in action this week.

Reporters at the open session of the Dolphins practice on Thursday reported that Fuller was not on the field with the rest of the team. There has been no word about why Fuller did not take part in that portion of the day’s session.

The Dolphins injury report will bring an answer to that question as well as word about whether he got in some work later in the practice.

DeVante Parker had four catches on seven targets in the opener and first-round pick Jaylen Waddle caught four of the five balls thrown his way. With Preston Williams inactive, Albert Wilson was the only other wideout to be targeted by Tagovailoa last weekend.

Will Fuller not spotted at open portion of Dolphins practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk