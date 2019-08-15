Will Fuller hopes to play in the preseason

Texans receiver Will Fuller hasn’t played a game since Oct. 25. That’s when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Fuller is practicing, and after sitting out the preseason opener, he hopes to see exhibition action.

“Definitely,” Fuller said Thursday, via quotes from the team. “I think I need to play in a preseason because I haven’t played a football game in a long time. Just getting back out there and feeling the game speed again, getting hit again. I haven’t gotten tackled yet, so just getting all of those things behind me.”

Fuller made 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns in seven games last season before his injury. He has missed 17 games with injuries — ribs, hamstring, clavicle, knee — in his three-year career and has never played a full 16-game schedule.

“I mean, it’s the NFL, so I know injuries happen,” Fuller said. “My goal is to be out there all 16 games, and I feel like it’s going to happen.”