Will Fuller headed to Dolphins on one-year deal

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Will Fuller has found a new team.

According to multiple reports, Fuller has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

Fuller will serve the remaining game of his six-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation to kick off the season. Once that’s out of the way, he’ll try to produce at the same level he did before the ban was handed down last year.

Fuller had 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games to set career highs in all three categories. It was also the first time that Fuller did not miss a game due to injury and a repeat on that front would be a plus to his chances of landing a longer deal in his next visit to free agency.

