Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller left Sunday’s loss to the Colts in the first half because of an injury to his hand and more details about Fuller’s condition were reported on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fuller broke a finger. He’s considered week-to-week, which could leave the team without him in Tampa next Sunday at the very least.

If Fuller does miss that game, it will be his third missed game of the season. He was suspended in Week One and missed Week Two due to a personal matter.

Fuller had one catch for six yards against Indianapolis and has four catches for 26 yards on the season.

Will Fuller broke a finger on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk