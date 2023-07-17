Fuller announces commitment to Miami (Ohio)

Jul. 17—The college football recruiting process has been a fun one for Jayden Fuller, even if it did begin with its fair share of uncertainties.

He went from wondering whether his first offer would be his only one to working hard enough to make sure there would be more. He endured some ups and downs, made some history in the process, and eventually he found the school that was a perfect match for him.

He made his announcement at his home Sunday evening in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches, choosing Miami of Ohio over Furman, Jackson State, James Madison and Princeton.

"I feel great. I feel like a weight was lifted off my shoulders," Fuller said. "This was probably the hardest decision I've ever made in my life up to this point, and I'm just glad that God allowed me the opportunity I have right now. I'm just grateful."

The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder played at linebacker and on the defensive line at Aiken High before transferring to Silver Bluff this summer. He was picked for three All-Region teams, twice earning All-State recognition and this past season earning Region 4-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year despite offenses often doing whatever they could to specifically avoid him.

As a junior Fuller made 85 tackles (11 for loss) with eight sacks and 12 quarterback hurries while also boasting a 4.448 GPA. His list of college offers grew to 20 earlier this summer, including a pair of Ivy League offers from Princeton and Penn — a first for any football player from Aiken High, according to former head coach Olajuwon Paige.

He said his college coaches will use him primarily at middle linebacker but also plan to use him on the edge to utilize his pass-rushing skills. He's watched some film of his future team and has seen where they've used some four-linebacker sets, which tells him there will be lots of opportunities to get on the field.

"The coaching staff, really, and the environment. When I went up there, I felt love," he said. "It's a pretty good way from home, but I know I'll be taken care of. The ability that (linebackers) coach Joe Bowen has, he's been in the SEC with the Gamecocks at USC, so he knows what he's talking about. The linebackers they have there now, Ty Wise and Matt Salopek, those are some guys, those are some dudes, so I know if I just keep up with it and continue to work how I work now that I'll be able to play at the same level."

Fuller is also one of the best wrestlers in the state in his weight class, a budding powerlifter and a state qualifier in track and field in addition to his studies and other extracurriculars, so there's no denying he has the ability to multi-task. However, with his senior football season fast approaching, he's made sure he has one less thing on his mind by making his commitment official.

"So my senior year, I wanted to be, especially with me being at Silver Bluff now, I wanted it to be a year that I just focus on me and the team," he said. "We have one goal, so I didn't want anything else going with that, whether it's just attention from other schools or just trying to debate where I should go. I just wanted the weight lifted off my shoulders."