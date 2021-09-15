Will Fuller, Adam Shaheen back at practice for Dolphins

The Dolphins have a couple of players who missed the season opener back at practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Will Fuller served the final game of a six-game suspension handed down when he was with the Texans last season, so he is now set to make his first appearance with the Dolphins since signing with him as a free agent this offseason. When asked about Fuller’s potential role, head coach Brian Flores said at his press conference that the team will see how the practice week plays out.

Tight end Adam Shaheen is also back at practice. Shaheen went on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this month after a positive test and had a previous stint on the list this summer as an unvaccinated close contact of someone who tested positive.

Left tackle Austin Jackson was activated from the COVID-19 list over the weekend, but did not start against New England. He’s also practicing on Wednesday.

