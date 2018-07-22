Full weekend schedule for Pocono and Iowa The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will both be in action at Pocono Raceway this week and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Iowa Speedway. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change. Note: All times are ET MORE: How to find NBCSN POCONO …

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will both be in action at Pocono Raceway this week and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Iowa Speedway. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

MORE: How to find NBCSN

POCONO

Friday, July 27

Noon-12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, No TV

2-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, No TV

IOWA

Friday, July 27

5:05-5:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:35-7:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

POCONO

Saturday, July 28

9-9:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App

10 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1

11:40 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App

1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gander Outdoors 150 (60 laps, 150 miles), FS1

4:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

3 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

5:10 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

IOWA

Saturday, July 28

3:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:20 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by The Rasmussen Group (250 laps, 218.75 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

POCONO

Sunday, July 29

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400 (160 laps, 400 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

5:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race