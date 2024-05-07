What’s going on at Chukchansi Park this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – This Mother’s Day weekend features a series of events at Chukchansi Park.

Here’s what you need to know about what each day has to offer:

Friday, May 10: Star Wars night, for all those who missed their May 4 Star Wars Day. The park will feature costume characters a special jersey auction, and fireworks at the end of the night.

Saturday, May 11: Christian Fellowship Night, which will feature a hat giveaway. Chukchansi Park officials say Saturday will bring an inspiring pregame concert by Social Club Misfits and Ryan Ellis. Officials also say the first 1,500 fans at the game will get an exclusive Grizzlies hat.

Sunday, May 12: For Mother’s Day there will be mom-mosas and the Grizzlies will be transformed into the Malmo Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly.

Fans can get tickets for this week’s series against the Modesto Nuts at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

