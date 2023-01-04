Full Week 18 NFL schedule after league announces start time for Ravens at Bengals

The NFL released the start time for a full slate of games in Week 18 after announcing the Ravens and Bengals will matchup at 1:00 p.m.

The league is still considering various options following the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night, including possibly eliminating the bye week before the Super Bowl.

The Bills-Patriots game is set for Sunday and the rest of the Week 18 games remain on schedule.

The NFL previously announced that the Week 18 regular-season finale between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field will take place on Sunday, January 8, at 4:25 PM.

The game will be televised nationally on CBS.

The NFL kept open the possibility for teams to play either Saturday or Sunday during the final week of the regular season to ensure that the games in the nationally televised windows have playoff implications.

The two Saturday matchups will feature the Chiefs vs. Raiders in the afternoon, and the Titans vs. Jaguars in primetime for the AFC South title.

The Bills at Bengals game was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest while making a tackle in the first quarter.

Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction,” his marketing representative said Wednesday.

Cincinnati (11-4) has a one-game lead over Baltimore in the AFC North and also are in the mix for the top seed.

Story continues

Kansas City (13-3) is currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC pending the result of the Bills’ game against the Bengals.

List

NFL playoff picture: NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18

List

Eagles officially open 21-day practice window for C. J. Gardner-Johnson, Robert Quinn and Brett Toth

List

Eagles vs. Giants: 7 storylines to watch in Week 18

List

Sixers coach Doc Rivers guarantees Eagles will be in the Super Bowl

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire