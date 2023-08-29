Full waiver wire order for all 32 teams at NFL roster cuts deadline

More than 1,000 NFL players will be released, waived, or traded ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s annual deadline, with many of them (but not all) eligible for claiming on the waiver wire. That’s an opportunity for the New Orleans Saints and many other teams to get better by acquiring players who either weren’t good fits in their last spot or who were pushed off the depth chart by offseason upgrades.

But where are the Saints picking? At this point on the NFL calendar waiver wire priority is determined by the 2023 draft order, without any trades, meaning the Saints clock in at No. 10 overall. It will change once games are played and teams begin racking up wins or suffering losses. For now, here is where New Orleans slots in:

Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball during warmups before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals talks with the media following the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Falcons 34-33. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 11: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos congratulates wide receiver Jerry Jeudy #10 after scoring a 21-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: A fan of the Los Angeles Rams watches warm ups to the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Mar 17, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons

Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the bench against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 14, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich watches quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Carolina Panthers minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: Head Coach Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints (R) talks with Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Nov 27, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard (40) heads to the field as the team gets ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks down field during a time out in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets answers questions after an offseason workout session at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 23, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New England Patriots

New England head football coach Bill Belichick listens to a question prior to a joint practice between the Patriots and New Orleans Saints at the Saint’s NFL football training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates with Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) after connecting on a long pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks to inside linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half against Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK/Detroit Free Press

TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers flags are carried on the field after a touchdown during the first half of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Aug 29, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Los Angeles Chargerse

Jul 26, 2023; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers fans wearing No. 10 jersey of quarterback Justin Herbert (10) watch during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 2: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during warm ups before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 during a wild card game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates his touchdown in overtime to defeat the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won 27-21.(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Dallas Cowboys

Nov 24, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and his teammates celebrate scoring a touchdown during the game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys defeat the Redskins 31-26. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 02: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 16: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 16, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) tosses a t-shirt to a fan after his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 13: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

