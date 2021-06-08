Full view of Suarez-McDowell fracas on Sonoma's last lap emerges

Daniel Suarez posted a video through his personal Twitter account Tuesday morning, revealing the initial contact that led to his last-lap bump of Michael McDowell in last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez’s tweet also indicated that he wouldn’t stand for on-track shenanigans — “not taking BS here.”

The footage from in-car cameras on Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet showed McDowell’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford crowding the Trackhouse Racing No. 99 Chevrolet of Suarez off the track just before the 2.52-mile course’s carousel section. Bowman then squeezed McDowell off the road just before the esses, allowing Suarez to catch McDowell and dole out a retaliatory nudge in Turn 11, the track’s final corner, just before the checkered flag.

For those wondering what happened with the 34 on the last lap… not taking BS here. pic.twitter.com/cNxQa81mN9 — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) June 8, 2021

Suarez continued to finish 12th, while McDowell went from a potential top-10 result to place 28th.

The two have a recent history of antagonism, most notably seen in a March 2019 scuffle during qualifying at Phoenix Raceway. On Sunday, McDowell stopped short of criticizing Suarez by name, only lamenting that “bumper cars didn’t work out there on the last lap.”

Gutted. Got spun in the final corner of the last lap, costing us a Top-10 finish. I really hate it for our partners at @LovesTravelStop. Ready to rebound with them next weekend at @TXMotorSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/thyjzNdqsO — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) June 7, 2021

The social media accounts for both teams also jumped in on the Sonoma fray with this post-race difference of opinion: