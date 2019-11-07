Full USMNT roster for Canada, Cuba games announced

Gregg Berhalter has completed his USMNT roster for the CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba this month.

Nine European-based players have been added to his current squad, with Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Josh Sargent, Weston McKennie, John Brooks, Tyler Boyd, DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream and Alfredo Morales all called up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They join a current group of 20 players who are in a training camp this week, as players from Major League Soccer will work with Berhalter in Florida before the European based players arrive.

Youngsters Mark McKenzie, Brenden Aaronson, Djordje Mihailovic, Jeremy Ebobisse and Jonathan Lewis will depart camp before these games as they focus on U23 action.

Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan haven’t been included due to their involvement in the MLS Cup final with Toronto and Seattle respectively, while the only other key absentees in this squad are RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams and Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Zack Steffen who are both recovering from injury.

USMNT host Canada in Orlando on Nov. 15 before heading to George Town, Cayman Islands to play against Cuba on Nov. 19.

The pivotal clashes see the USMNT up against it after they lost 2-0 to Canada last time out in the CONCACAF Nations League.

To reach the knockout round of the first-ever Nations League, Berhalter’s side have to win both of their games and make up a three-goal deficit on Group A leaders Canada.

Below is the USMNT squad in full.

USA squad for Canada, Cuba games in November

GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 62/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

Story continues

DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 37/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 9/0), Sergiño Dest (Ajax/NED; 2/0), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United FC; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 14/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 12/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 38/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 60/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11/2)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 12/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 17/6), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 14/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 20/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 4/0)

FORWARDS (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 30/5), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas/TUR; 8/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 34/14), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 11/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 54/10)