Full-time: West Ham 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen ( 1-3 on aggregate)

West Ham have bowed out of the Europa League after drawing 1-1 with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen at the London Stadium.

The Hammers were beaten by Xabi Alonso's side 3-1 on aggregate.

