Full-time: Tottenham 0-2 Man City

[BBC]

Manchester City moved to within one win of a historic fourth successive Premier League title with victory at Tottenham.

Erling Haaland's second-half double settled a tight encounter in which Spurs' hopes of a top-four finish ended, and sent Aston Villa into the Champions League for the first time next season.

Pep Guardiola's reigning champions will now lift the crown again if they beat West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (16:00 BST).

Were you at the match or did you follow it from elsewhere?

Spurs fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did they perform, City fans?

Follow all of the post-match reaction here