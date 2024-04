[BBC]

Pierre Ekwah earned Sunderland a 1-0 win over 10-man West Brom at the Hawthorns.

The French midfielder netted in extra time of the first half shortly after Brandon Thomas-Asante was dismissed for the home side, picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Dan Ballard.

The result also means it's Sunderland's fifth clean sheet in six games.

What did you think of the result and the Black Cats' performance? Have your say here.