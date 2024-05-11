Full-time: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

[BBC]

Nottingham Forest missed the chance to secure Premier League safety after losing to Chelsea in a five-goal thriller at the City Ground.

A resurgent Chelsea took the lead through their first attack when Mykhailo Mudryk swept home in the eighth minute after a beautifully crafted pass by Cole Palmer.

But after Willy Boly headed Forest level, former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi sent Forest into a 74th-minute lead with a curling finish from 15 yards.

In an entertaining encounter, substitute Raheem Sterling made it 2-2 before Nicolas Jackson struck an 82nd-minute winner.

Luton's defeat at West Ham earlier on Saturday meant Forest required one point to confirm a third successive season in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have 29 points from 37 games, three more than 18th-placed Luton who also have one match left.

However, Forest also have a superior goal difference, with Luton requiring a 12-goal swing to stay up.

The Reds go to relegated Burnley on the final day on 19 May, while Luton host Fulham.

