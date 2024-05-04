Full-time: Manchester City 5-1 Wolves

[BBC]

Erling Haaland's first four-goal haul in the Premier League left Manchester City three wins away from an historic fourth successive English league title.

City were given a helping hand they did not need thanks to a favourable 12th-minute penalty decision from referee Craig Pawson.

Haaland sent Wolves keeper Jose Sa the wrong way, then beat the Portuguese from the spot again just before the break after he had been brought down by Nelson Semedo.

In between, the striker had scored with a superb far-post header, climbing to an amazing height unchallenged at the far post, to send Rodri's cross back across goal and into the corner.

A minute after Hwang Hee-chan had pulled one back for the visitors, Haaland struck again, powering onto Phil Foden's brilliant lofted pass.

Julian Alvarez finished off the scoring five minutes from time to leave City a point behind Arsenal, but now with three games remaining to the Gunners' two.

