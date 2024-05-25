Full-time: Man City 1-2 Man Utd

[BBC]

Manchester United and beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag defied the odds and their critics to pull off a stunning FA Cup Final victory over hot favourites Manchester City at Wembley.

Ten Hag went into this Manchester derby final with the growing expectation that he will be sacked by United’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, irrespective of the outcome.

If Ten Hag is to be dismissed, he will be going out on the back of the finest day of his two-year reign and United’s finest moment for years following a performance that was virtually unrecognisable from the dismal fare they have served up this season.

