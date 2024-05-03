Full-time: Luton Town 1-1 Everton

[BBC]

Luton Town missed the chance to move out of the Premier League's relegation places as they were held to a draw against Everton at Kenilworth Road.

Everton, safe from the drop with three games still to play, went ahead from the penalty spot after 24 minutes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin coolly converted after Luton defender Teden Mengi was penalised for hauling down Jarrad Branthwaite following an intervention from the video assistant referee.

Elijah Adebayo showed exactly what Luton have been missing as the striker marked his first start since early February with the equaliser seven minutes later, the big forward proving too strong for Ashley Young before shooting low past Jordan Pickford.

Both sides had opportunities after the break with Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski saving well from Jack Harrison's deflected shot and Calvert-Lewin's header but the stalemate was not broken.

The draw leaves Rob Edwards' side in the bottom three, level on points with Nottingham Forest but having played a game more.

