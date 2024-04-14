Full-time: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

[BBC]

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes suffered a huge blow as they fell to a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Eberechi Eze converted from Tyrick Mitchell's cut-back to finish off a flowing Palace move early on and the visitors were deservedly in front at the break.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds ramped up the pressure in the second half but, just as in recent games against Manchester United and Atalanta, their finishing let them down as they fell to their first home league defeat November 2022.

Defeat leaves Liverpool two points behind leaders Manchester City and level on points with Arsenal before the Gunners' game against Aston Villa later on Sunday (16:30 BST kick-off).

