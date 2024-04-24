Full-time: Everton 2-0 Liverpool

[BBC]

Everton took a giant step towards Premier League safety and delivered a huge blow to Liverpool's title aspirations with a thoroughly deserved victory at a raucous Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp's side were aiming to go level on points with leaders Arsenal, but another off-key performance now sees them chasing Mikel Arteta's side with four games to go.

Jarrad Branthwaite netted in the first half, squeezing an effort in at the near post and the Toffees doubled their lead in the second period courtesy of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's towering header.

The Reds looked to get back into the game but could not find a way past an inspired Jordan Pickford, who made crucial saves to deny Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, with the Colombian also rattling the post.

Everton would already be assured of safety had they not been deducted eight points, but Sean Dyche's side lie eight points above the drop zone.

