Full-time: Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd

Crystal Palace sealed a first league double over Manchester United with a rampant 4-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise ran 20-yards under no challenge to eventually slot beyond Andre Onana to put Oliver Glasner's side in the lead after 13 minutes.

Jean-Philippe Mateta surged beyond Johnny Evans to finish emphatically for his sixth goal in a row on home turf.

Tyrick Mitchell tapped in from close range after a fine cross by Adam Wharton in the 58th minute and French youngster Olise capitalised on a Casemiro mistake to power a strike beyond a wanting Onana.

