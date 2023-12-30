Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-1 Brentford

Have your say banner

Michael Olise's classy double helped Crystal Palace to a crucial Premier League victory over Brentford which will ease the pressure on boss Roy Hodgson.

Keane Lewis-Potter gave Brentford an early lead but Olise equalised shortly after with a stylish volley.

Eberechi Eze put Palace ahead before Olise increased the margin of victory after the break with a solo effort.

