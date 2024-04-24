Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle

[BBC]

A double from Jean-Philippe Mateta saw Crystal Palace beat Newcastle at Selhurst Park to guarantee Premier League football for another season.

The Frenchman scored his first 10 minutes into the second half as he exchanged passes with Jordan Ayew before sliding the ball past Martin Dubravka.

He sealed the victory two minutes from time, converting from a Will Hughes cut-back for his 11th league goal of the season.

Newcastle had their best chance when Alexander Isak was sent through on goal in the first half but Dean Henderson raced out of the Palace goal to smother the shot.

Newcastle also thought they should have had a penalty late in the second half when Sean Longstaff went down after a challenge from Will Hughes but after a VAR check, nothing was given.

The victory is the Eagles third in the row and they can start looking up the table as they begin to plan for a club record 12th season in the Premier League rather than worrying about the relegation battle below.

