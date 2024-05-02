Full-time: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

[BBC]

Chelsea beat Tottenham at Stamford Bridge to keep them in the hunt for European football - and deal a massive blow to their London rivals' hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring when the defender rose to meet a Conor Gallagher free-kick with a powerful header midway through the first half.

There was a lengthy video assistant referee check for a possible block by Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella on Brennan Johnson in the build-up, but the goal was given.

Chelsea took control in the 71st minute when Cole Palmer's free-kick from the edge of the area struck the bar and Nicolas Jackson headed the rebound into an empty net.

