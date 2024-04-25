Full-time: Brighton 0-4 Man City

[BBC]

Manchester City moved to within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal by thrashing Brighton 4-0 at Amex Stadium.

The visitors took the lead through Kevin de Bruyne's excellent diving header in the 17th minute.

Phil Foden scored a second from a free-kick before doubling his tally, capitalising on defensive errors to give City a 3-0 half-time lead.

Julian Alvarez completed City's scoring midway through the second half after fine work from full-back Kyle Walker.

The result means City leapfrog Liverpool to go second in the league table, having played one game fewer than the Reds and leaders Arsenal.

